Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit rises 166.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.34% to Rs 251.47 croreNet profit of Bedmutha Industries rose 166.33% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.34% to Rs 251.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 199.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales251.47199.05 26 OPM %2.704.27 -PBDT15.4510.24 51 PBT10.593.72 185 NP10.603.98 166
