S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.68 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.50% to Rs 37.45 croreNet Loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 51.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 40.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 37.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37.4538.02 -1 OPM %-153.19-130.93 -PBDT-57.50-51.51 -12 PBT-67.58-63.48 -6 NP-51.68-40.32 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content