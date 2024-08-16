Beekay Niryat consolidated net profit declines 54.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 90.98% to Rs 0.56 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Beekay Niryat declined 54.35% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 90.98% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.566.21-25.002.420.681.450.661.450.631.38