Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 10.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 10.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales decline 30.68% to Rs 216.64 crore
Net profit of Rama Steel Tubes declined 10.04% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.68% to Rs 216.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 312.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales216.64312.52 -31 OPM %5.275.16 -PBDT9.1410.99 -17 PBT7.419.57 -23 NP6.367.07 -10
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

