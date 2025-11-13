Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.08% to Rs 265.66 croreNet profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 64.50% to Rs 11.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 265.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 228.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales265.66228.86 16 OPM %7.7511.80 -PBDT21.3744.24 -52 PBT12.1938.54 -68 NP11.6332.76 -64
