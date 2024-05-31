Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 85.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.36% to Rs 253.37 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 24.19% to Rs 130.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.34% to Rs 1000.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1128.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries rose 85.27% to Rs 36.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.36% to Rs 253.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 285.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.253.37285.841000.501128.4213.2614.2913.6614.7039.9339.30173.42169.9929.7627.88146.56142.6136.7219.82130.37104.98