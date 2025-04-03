Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BEL gains on bagging Rs 593-cr order from Indian Air Force

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) added 1.40% to Rs 286.35 after the company has signed a contract with Indian Air Force (IAF) valued at Rs 593.22 crore.

The agreement covers servicing support for the Akash Missile System, which the company had previously supplied to the IAF.

With this, BEL has commenced the current financial year, 2025-26, with Rs 593.22 crore in order acquisitions.

In addition to this contract, the company has successfully concluded negotiations with customers for acquiring orders worth Rs 5,000 crore.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. BEL has also diversified into various areas like homeland security solutions, smart cities, e-governance solutions, space electronics including satellite integration, energy storage products including e-vehicle charging stations, solar, network & cyber security, railways & metro solutions, airport solutions, electronic voting machines, telecom products, passive night vision devices, medical electronics, composites, and software solutions. The Government of India (GoI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.

 

The company's consolidated net profit surged 52.5% to Rs 1,310.95 crore on 38.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,770.69 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

