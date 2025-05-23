Friday, May 23, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BEML gains as Q4 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 288 cr

BEML rallied 3.18% to Rs 3,744.80 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 256.8 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations soared 9.17% YoY to Rs 1,652.53 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax was at Rs 394.81 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 13.58% from Rs 347.6 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses declined 16.1% YoY to Rs 1,261.54 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 790.8 crore (down 6.34% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 204.69 crore (up 4.04% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 10.93 crore (up 1.86% YoY).

 

On a full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rallied 3.81% to Rs 292.52 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 281.77 crore recorded in FY24. Revenue from operations shed 0.79% YoY to Rs 4,022.22 crore in FY25.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defense. It operates under three major business verticals: defense & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML.

