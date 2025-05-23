Friday, May 23, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma drops after Q4 PAT slides 19% YoY to Rs 2,1450 cr

Sun Pharma drops after Q4 PAT slides 19% YoY to Rs 2,1450 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declined 3.08% to Rs 1,667 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 19% to Rs 2,149.88 crore, despite of 8.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 12,815.58 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 15.6% YoY to Rs 3,254.35 crore in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 3,716.1 crore (including other operating revenues), up 22.4% with resulting EBITDA margin of 28.7%.

India formulations sales were Rs 4,213 crore for Q4FY25, a growth of 13.6% over Q4 last year and accounted for 32.9% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

 

US formulation sales were $464 million for Q4FY25, lower by 2.5% over Q4 FY24 and accounted for 31.4% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

Formulation sales in emerging markets sales were $261 million for Q4FY25, a growth of 6.3% over Q4 last year and accounted for 17.6% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

Also Read

cyber fraud

Andhra police arrestes international cyber fraud syndicate, 33 held

fire, forest fire, shimla forest fire, shimla fire

LIVE news updates: No injury to passengers who were on Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight, says DGCA

PremiumNational highway

IRB Infra eyes asset base of Rs 1.4 trillion in next three years

Derek O Brien,Brien

TMC delegation visits Rajouri, slams Centre for 'neglecting' border areas

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex power ahead 1%; Market breadth favours bulls; Eternal, JioFin rally

Formulation sales in Rest of World (RoW) markets were $ 200 million for Q4FY25, a growth of 2.0% over Q4 FY24 and accounted for approximately 13.5% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

During the quarter, external sales of API were at Rs 533 crore, up 28.2%. The company said that its API portfolio supports its formulation business and API customers across geographies.

During the quarter, R&D expense stood at Rs 816.6 crore, or 6.4% of sales.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 14.1% to Rs 10,929.04 crore on 9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 52,041.25 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The pharmaceutical company stated that it has a comprehensive product offering in the US market consisting of approved ANDAs for 542 products while filings for 117 ANDAs await US FDA approval, including 33 tentative approvals. Additionally, the portfolio includes 57 approved NDAs while 13 NDAs await US FDA approval. For the quarter, 9 ANDA were filed and 1 ANDA approval was received.

Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of the company said, Our businesses delivered a robust performance for the year, driven by improving market share in India and growth in Global Specialty. The near-term pipeline in Global Specialty is promising, with products such as Leqselvi and Unloxcytthe latter through our recently announced checkpoint acquisitionoffering significant improvements in patient care. We look forward to specialty becoming an increasingly important part of our business.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share with a face value of Rs 1 each for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). The company has fixed the record date as Monday, 7 July 2025. If the dividend approved by shareholders, it shall be paid on or before Friday, 8 August 2025.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the worlds leading specialty generics company with a presence in specialty, generics and consumer healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the US as well as Global Emerging Markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mankind Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Benchmarks trade with major gains; European mrkt opens higher

Benchmarks trade with major gains; European mrkt opens higher

Bondada Engineering receives solar power project of Rs 9000 cr

Bondada Engineering receives solar power project of Rs 9000 cr

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon