BEML Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ABB India Ltd, Esab India Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd and Piramal Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 May 2024.

BEML Ltd surged 11.78% to Rs 3588 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 35945 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9769 shares in the past one month.

ABB India Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 7900.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91869 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15912 shares in the past one month.

Esab India Ltd spiked 9.79% to Rs 5532.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2032 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 387 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd gained 7.96% to Rs 388.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41263 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8059 shares in the past one month.

Piramal Pharma Ltd added 6.15% to Rs 159.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

