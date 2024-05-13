US Dollar Index Speculators Increase Net Long Position

Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures increased their net long position for the first time in one and half months, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 1853 contracts in the data reported through May 07, 2024. This was a weekly addition of 1888 net long contracts.

