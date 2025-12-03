OECD projects India GDP growth at 6.7% for FY26 amid strong domestic drivers

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The current broadly neutral fiscal stance balances support to growth in the face of global trade headwinds with the need to rebuild fiscal buffers and bring public debt to a more prudent path. Monetary policy has eased since the beginning of the year but with below-target inflation and below-trend growth, there is room for further cuts in the policy rate. Sustaining strong public investment and encouraging private participation through enhanced public-private partnerships would speed up infrastructure development and ease persistent bottlenecks.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content