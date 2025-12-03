Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOIL clocks manganese ore production of 1.65 LMT in November; sales up 3% YoY

MOIL clocks manganese ore production of 1.65 LMT in November; sales up 3% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

MOIL said that it has recorded 1.65 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of manganese ore production in November 2025, showing a 1% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

The companys sales reached 1.37 LMT, reflecting a YoY growth of 3%.

For the period AprilNovember 2025-26, cumulative production stands at 12.69 LMT, an 8% increase over the same period of the previous year.

Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD, MOIL, stated that this positive momentum is expected to continue in the coming months.

MOIL is a Schedule 'A' Miniratna Category-I public sector undertaking (PSU) that is engaged in the business of mining and supplying manganese. At present, the company operates its underground and opencast mines located in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Also Read

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live score Raipur

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd ODI: Nandre Burger gets the breakthrough; Rohit departs

Stock Market LIVE, December 3, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 180 pts, Nifty near 25,950; SMIDs in red; IT, Pvt banks defy trend

clean energy

As India transitions to clean energy, it must empower states for task

pakistan Flag

IED blast targeting police vehicle kills 3 policemen in northwest Pakistan

Wakefit Innovations IPO

Wakefit IPO: D2C growth story, key risks ahead, what investors should know

The company's net profit jumped 40.99% to Rs 70.44 crore on a 19.24% increase in revenue to Rs 348.05 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.57% to currently trade at Rs 326 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd down for fifth straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon