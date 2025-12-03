Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manufacturing growth hits nine-month low in November as US tariffs weigh on exports, GST rate cut boost fades

Manufacturing growth hits nine-month low in November as US tariffs weigh on exports, GST rate cut boost fades

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Manufacturing sector activity slowed down to a nine-month low in November asUS tariffsdragged down export orders with the goods and services tax (GST) rate cut impact also fading, showed a private survey on Monday. The headline HSBC purchasing managers index (PMI) for November, compiled by S&P Global, fell sharply to 56.6 from 59.2 in October.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

OECD projects India GDP growth at 6.7% for FY26 amid strong domestic drivers

OECD projects India GDP growth at 6.7% for FY26 amid strong domestic drivers

Benchmarks trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares tumble

Benchmarks trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares tumble

Desco Infratech secures Rs 11-cr orders from Avantika Gas and BPCL

Desco Infratech secures Rs 11-cr orders from Avantika Gas and BPCL

MOIL clocks manganese ore production of 1.65 LMT in November; sales up 3% YoY

MOIL clocks manganese ore production of 1.65 LMT in November; sales up 3% YoY

Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon