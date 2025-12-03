Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desco Infratech secures Rs 11-cr orders from Avantika Gas and BPCL

Desco Infratech secures Rs 11-cr orders from Avantika Gas and BPCL

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Desco Infratech said it has secured orders worth Rs 11.37 crore from Avantika Gas and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

The company received a letter of intent worth Rs 9.92 crore from Avantika Gas and a letter of award worth Rs 1.44 crore from BPCL. The contracts cover operation and maintenance of steel and MDPE pipeline networks, as well as PNG connections (domestic, industrial, and commercial) for Indore and Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh. They also include O&M services for PNG domestic and commercial networks in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors. On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Shares of Desco Infratech fell 2.65% to Rs 206.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MOIL clocks manganese ore production of 1.65 LMT in November; sales up 3% YoY

MOIL clocks manganese ore production of 1.65 LMT in November; sales up 3% YoY

Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd down for fifth straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon