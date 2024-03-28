Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Benchmarks extend gains; PSU banks in demand

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity indices extended gains in the morning trade. The Nifty marched above the 22,250 level. PSU bank shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 557.65 points or 0.76% to 73,552.14. The Nifty 50 index added 163.05 points or 0.74% to 22,286.70.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap rose 0.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.63%.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,267 shares rose and 1,179 shares fell. A total of 135 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 1.47% to 6,929.15. The index fell 0.97% in the previous trading session.
Punjab & Sind Bank (up 3.55%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 3.51%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 3.38%), Central Bank of India (up 3.32%), Indian Bank (up 2.87%), UCO Bank (up 2.83%), Bank of India (up 1.93%), Canara Bank (up 1.57%), State Bank of India (up 1.28%) and Bank of Baroda (up 0.95%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Biocon added 1.44% after the company announced that it has received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), U.K., for its complex formulation Liraglutide.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers advanced 2.52% after the company said that it has purchased approximately 2.0 acres of land in Whitefield, East Bengaluru.
Cyient rose 2.88% after the company announced a strategic partnership with Deutsche Aircraft, a German original equipment manufacturer (OEM) located in Weing, Munich to design 40-seater turboprop aircraft.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Benchmarks trade with decent gains; PSU bank shares advance

Benchmarks trade higher; PSU Bank shares rally

Benchmarks trim gains; Nifty below 21,850

Benchmarks trade with small gains; pharma shares rises

Benchmarks climb as banks jump, Nifty reclaims 21,750; VIX dips below 16

Biocon edges higher after obtaining UK MHRA nod for diabetes drug Liraglutide

Power stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks rise

Financials stocks rise

Market opens on firm note; breadth strong

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon