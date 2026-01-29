Benchmarks grind higher on budget buzz, Nifty reclaims 25,400

Domestic equity benchmarks closed with modest gains on Thursday, rising for the third straight session, as bargain buying and supportive economic signals helped offset expiry-led volatility. Both the Sensex and the Nifty bounced back sharply from intraday lows to finish higher on the Sensex monthly F&O expiry day.

Sentiment was buoyed by the Economic Surveys FY27 growth outlook of 6.8%-7.2% and by foreign institutional investors turning buyers on Wednesday after a 15-session selling streak. With investor attention squarely on the Union Budget 2026 due on February 1, the Nifty ended above the 25,400 level, supported by strength in metal and private banking stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 221.69 points or 0.27% to 82,566.37. The Nifty 50 index added 76.15 points or 0.30% to 25,418.90. In three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex added 1.26% while the Nifty rose 1.48%.

Larsen & Toubro (up 3.66%), Axis Bank (up 3.32%) and ICICI Bank (up 1.2%) supported the indices today.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.10%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.19%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,706 shares rose and 2,533 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.14% to 13.37.

Economic Survey 2025-2026:

The Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled in Parliament on January 29 ahead of the February 1 Union Budget, highlighted both improving macro fundamentals and a clear shift in Indias export strategy as exporters steadily reduce their reliance on the US amid tariff-related uncertainties. The survey noted that while the India-US trade agreement remains under discussion, export data for April to November FY26 show a pivot towards West Asia, Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia to sustain growth. Sectors such as gems and jewelry, marine products, auto components, and textiles saw weaker demand from the US, but this was offset by stronger shipments to alternative markets, while pharmaceuticals remained resilient with healthy growth led by Africa, Latin America and Europe.

On the broader economy, the survey said the fiscal deficit has sharply improved from 9.2% of GDP in FY21 to 4.8% in FY25 and is budgeted at 4.4% in FY26, while real GDP growth for FY26 is estimated at a robust 7.4%, driven largely by domestic demand. Looking ahead, the Indian economy is expected to grow 6.8%-7.2% in FY27, supported by strong macro fundamentals and ongoing regulatory reforms, underscoring a combination of internal strength and strategic diversification on the global trade front.

Economy:

Indias industrial production rose to a 26-month high of 7.8% in December, up from 7.2% in November, according to data released by the government on January 28. The sharp pickup was driven by a broad-based acceleration across manufacturing, capital goods and infrastructure-linked segments, signaling resilient momentum at the end of the calendar year.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.01% to 6.702 as compared with the previous close of 6.703.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 91.9800 compared with its close of 91.9975 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement advanced 5.29% to Rs 174,650.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 96.37.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.09% to 4.255.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2025 settlement rose 1.40 cents or 2.05% to $69.80 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Most European shares traded higher, while Asian markets ended higher, as investors digested mixed mega-cap tech earnings on Wall Street and the Federal Reserves decision to keep rates unchanged.

Investors will be keeping an eye on developments in Indonesia after the benchmark Jakarta Composite dropped over 1% on Wednesday after index provider MSCI had issued a statement warning of a potential downgrade of the country to frontier-market status.

Meanwhile, Singapores central bank left its monetary policy unchanged Thursday while warning of upside risks to inflation and demand as the city-states economic outlook stays resilient. The countrys benchmark Straits Times Index inched 0.19% higher.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 reached a milestone level, hitting 7,000 for the first time, before pulling back as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and upped its economic growth assessment.

The broad market index ended the day down 0.01% at 6,978.03. Earlier, the S&P 500 was up 0.3% on the day, hitting an all-time intraday high of 7,002.28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.02% to close at 49,015.60. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed and gained 0.17%, settling at 23,857.45.

Stocks in Spotlight:

The Nifty Metal index jumped 3.07% to 12,478.05. The index gained 8.71% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Hindustan Copper surged 20%, followed by National Aluminium Company up 5.48% and Tata Steel gaining 4.49%. Jindal Steel & Power rose 4.34%, while Vedanta advanced 4.13%. NMDC climbed 3.79% and Hindalco Industries added 2.89%. Gains were more modest in JSW Steel, which rose 1.93%, Steel Authority of India up 1.19%, and Hindustan Zinc higher by 1.1%. Adani Enterprises edged up 1.07%, while Jindal Stainless ended marginally higher by 0.24%.

Larsen & Toubro added 3.66% after the company reported a 17.78% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,832.08 crore on 8.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 37,902.84 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Balu Forge Industries surged 10% after the company announced its induction into the NATO supply chain. The company said it has been certified as a supplier of high-precision, mission-critical defence components for NATO member states. The induction allows Balu Forge to manufacture and supply artillery shell bodies and complex forged components for global defence platforms.

eClerx Services rose 5.80% after the company posted a strong set of Q3 FY26 numbers and announced a 1:1 bonus issue. On a consolidated basis, net profit increased 40.1% YoY to Rs 191.8 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 137.2 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit after tax rose 4.8% from Rs 183.19 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations grew 25.4% YoY to Rs 1,070.3 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 853.8 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue rose about 6.5% QoQ from Rs 1,004.85 crore in Q2 FY26. The company's board has recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, subject to shareholder approval via postal ballot, a move that further buoyed investor sentiment.

Canara Bank declined 4.75%. The Bank reported standalone net profit jumped 25.61% to Rs 5,155.11 crore on a 10.43% increase in total income to Rs 39,880.96 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Net interest income (NII) rose 1.13% to Rs 9,252 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 9,149 crore in Q3 FY25.

SBI Cards and Payment Services fell 1.82%. The company has reported 45% jump in net profit to Rs 557 crore on a 12% increase in total income to Rs 5,353 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. Cards-in-force grew by 8% to 2.18 crore as of Q3 FY26 as against 2.02 crore as of Q3 FY25. New accounts volume stood at 864K in Q3 FY26 as compared to 1,175K in Q3 FY25.

Heritage Foods tumbled 8.60% after the company reported 20% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 346 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 431 crore in Q3 FY25.

Gland Pharma surged 6.75% after the company reported 27.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 261.48 crore on a 22.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1695.36 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

ASK Automotive climbed 3.33% after the company reported an 21.29% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.92 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.89 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 18.48% YoY to Rs 1,084.22 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers gained 2.52% after the company reported 74% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 171 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 98 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,896 crore during the period under review, up 49% YoY.

