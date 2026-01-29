Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 3.07%

Nifty Metal index ended up 3.07% at 12478.05 today. The index has gained 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 20.00%, National Aluminium Company Ltd added 5.59% and Tata Steel Ltd jumped 4.37%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 50.00% over last one year compared to the 9.74% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 1.87% and Nifty Commodities index gained 1.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.30% to close at 25418.9 while the SENSEX increased 0.27% to close at 82566.37 today.

