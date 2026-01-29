Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 3.07%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 3.07%

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended up 3.07% at 12478.05 today. The index has gained 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 20.00%, National Aluminium Company Ltd added 5.59% and Tata Steel Ltd jumped 4.37%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 50.00% over last one year compared to the 9.74% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 1.87% and Nifty Commodities index gained 1.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.30% to close at 25418.9 while the SENSEX increased 0.27% to close at 82566.37 today.

An undervalued rupee advantageous as it offsets the impact of higher American tariffs on Indian goods: Economic Survey

Swiggy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1065.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit declines 14.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Gillette India Q3 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 172 cr; declares dividend of Rs 180/share

VST Inds Q3 PAT tumbles 56% YoY to Rs 60 cr

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

