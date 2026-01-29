Swiggy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1065.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 54.01% to Rs 6148.00 croreNet Loss of Swiggy reported to Rs 1065.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 799.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 54.01% to Rs 6148.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3992.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6148.003992.00 54 OPM %-12.74-18.19 -PBDT-742.00-649.00 -14 PBT-1055.00-803.00 -31 NP-1065.00-799.00 -33
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:06 PM IST