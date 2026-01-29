Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit declines 14.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.07% to Rs 2353.14 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance declined 14.54% to Rs 241.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 282.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.07% to Rs 2353.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2559.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2353.142559.7256.0853.48380.09446.53302.85376.06241.06282.06

