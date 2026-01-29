Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit declines 14.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Sales decline 8.07% to Rs 2353.14 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance declined 14.54% to Rs 241.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 282.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.07% to Rs 2353.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2559.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2353.142559.72 -8 OPM %56.0853.48 -PBDT380.09446.53 -15 PBT302.85376.06 -19 NP241.06282.06 -15

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

