Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 60.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 86.52% to Rs 589.88 croreNet profit of Bengal & Assam Company declined 60.06% to Rs 127.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 320.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 86.52% to Rs 589.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4376.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales589.884376.58 -87 OPM %26.7015.53 -PBDT171.43577.58 -70 PBT154.29455.22 -66 NP127.98320.45 -60
