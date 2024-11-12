Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 60.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 60.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 86.52% to Rs 589.88 crore

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company declined 60.06% to Rs 127.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 320.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 86.52% to Rs 589.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4376.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales589.884376.58 -87 OPM %26.7015.53 -PBDT171.43577.58 -70 PBT154.29455.22 -66 NP127.98320.45 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 150 pts to 79,650; Nifty at 24,200; Hindalco, ONGC lead

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Garry Conille, Haiti PM

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after tumultuous 1st term

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Omar Abdullah has asked law and order machinery to be alert: J-K speaker

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon