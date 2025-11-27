Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Best Agrolife Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Best Agrolife Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd, Donear Industries Ltd and Pearl Polymers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 November 2025.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd, Donear Industries Ltd and Pearl Polymers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 November 2025.

Best Agrolife Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 433.55 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3858 shares in the past one month.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 129.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 488 shares in the past one month.

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd soared 16.31% to Rs 154. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53741 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 850 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Meesho IPO

E-commerce player Meesho eyes ₹6,000-crore IPO; key details you must know

WPL 2026 auction

WPL 2026 Auction: Full list of Indian and overseas stars to go under hammer

stock market rally, market rise

Indian Hume Pipe share up 3% on selling freehold land to Ashoka Buildcon

Mahindra & Mahindra, suv

Mahindra launches XEV 9S electric SUV at a starting price of ₹20 lakh

Earthquake

6.6 magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Sumatra island amid floods, landslides

Donear Industries Ltd rose 11.47% to Rs 112.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1989 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd gained 10.05% to Rs 25.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2627 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Patel Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Patel Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nifty, Sensex hit fresh all-time highs; media shares advance

Nifty, Sensex hit fresh all-time highs; media shares advance

Major U.S. Stocks Rebound on Heightened Fed Rate Cut Odds, Strong Economic Data

Major U.S. Stocks Rebound on Heightened Fed Rate Cut Odds, Strong Economic Data

Lokesh Machines climbs on securing new order

Lokesh Machines climbs on securing new order

Yen rockets past 156 as BoJ hawks return

Yen rockets past 156 as BoJ hawks return

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGoogle Map Gemini AI IntegrationCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon