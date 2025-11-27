Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patel Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Patel Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Ganesh Housing Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 November 2025.

Patel Engineering Ltd soared 13.66% to Rs 37.69 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 114.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Ganesh Housing Ltd spiked 8.87% to Rs 873.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3129 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd surged 8.16% to Rs 570.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd exploded 5.96% to Rs 510. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75613 shares in the past one month.

Ashok Leyland Ltd added 5.40% to Rs 157. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nifty, Sensex hit fresh all-time highs; media shares advance

Major U.S. Stocks Rebound on Heightened Fed Rate Cut Odds, Strong Economic Data

Lokesh Machines climbs on securing new order

Yen rockets past 156 as BoJ hawks return

India on track to surpass $4 trn GDP in FY26: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

