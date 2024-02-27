Sensex (    %)
                        
BGR Energy Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Om Infra Ltd, Cineline India Ltd, SML ISUZU Ltd and Kitex Garments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 February 2024.
BGR Energy Systems Ltd lost 20.00% to Rs 60.92 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.85 lakh shares in the past one month.
Om Infra Ltd crashed 8.27% to Rs 128.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67082 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51175 shares in the past one month.
Cineline India Ltd tumbled 7.48% to Rs 121.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37913 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13230 shares in the past one month.
SML ISUZU Ltd corrected 6.82% to Rs 2242.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13713 shares in the past one month.
Kitex Garments Ltd fell 6.75% to Rs 252.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84849 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51328 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

