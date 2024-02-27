Sensex (    %)
                        
Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 315.73 points or 1.11% at 28232.58 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.99%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 2.4%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.31%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.11%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.1%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.82%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.76%), and Linde India Ltd (down 0.15%).
On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.51%), turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.25 or 0.27% at 72985.38.
The Nifty 50 index was up 46.35 points or 0.21% at 22168.4.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 23.59 points or 0.05% at 45981.45.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.15 points or 0.3% at 13528.24.
On BSE,1715 shares were trading in green, 2052 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

