Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.12% to Rs 123.78 croreNet profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries declined 30.30% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 123.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales123.78111.39 11 OPM %7.2610.76 -PBDT6.3712.92 -51 PBT2.509.67 -74 NP3.985.71 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content