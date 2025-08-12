Tirupati Foam standalone net profit declines 10.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 22.96 croreNet profit of Tirupati Foam declined 10.64% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.9624.68 -7 OPM %7.758.87 -PBDT0.941.05 -10 PBT0.570.63 -10 NP0.420.47 -11
