Juniper Hotels standalone net profit declines 27.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 189.90 croreNet profit of Juniper Hotels declined 27.10% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 189.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales189.90172.64 10 OPM %38.0333.08 -PBDT60.5238.59 57 PBT37.2917.71 111 NP10.7614.76 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content