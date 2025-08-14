National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 89.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.48% to Rs 1022.75 croreNet profit of National Highways Infra Trust rose 89.71% to Rs 121.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 81.48% to Rs 1022.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 563.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1022.75563.56 81 OPM %81.4980.93 -PBDT388.28203.98 90 PBT30.638.65 254 NP121.4764.03 90
