Uma Exports consolidated net profit declines 93.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.90% to Rs 300.33 croreNet profit of Uma Exports declined 93.36% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.90% to Rs 300.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 394.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales300.33394.65 -24 OPM %1.952.16 -PBDT0.708.12 -91 PBT0.547.98 -93 NP0.436.48 -93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content