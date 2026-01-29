Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 4.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 4.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 1121.19 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills rose 4.17% to Rs 275.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 264.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 1121.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 975.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1121.19975.13 15 OPM %58.5456.69 -PBDT601.22480.34 25 PBT514.94399.07 29 NP275.79264.76 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 1.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 1.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 40.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 40.40% in the December 2025 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the December 2025 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 4.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 4.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayAjit Pawar Death NewsIMD Weather Update TodayUGC Net Dec Result 2025Border 2 Box Office CollectionBudget 2026