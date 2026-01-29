Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 4.17% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 1121.19 croreNet profit of Phoenix Mills rose 4.17% to Rs 275.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 264.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 1121.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 975.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1121.19975.13 15 OPM %58.5456.69 -PBDT601.22480.34 25 PBT514.94399.07 29 NP275.79264.76 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 40.40% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST