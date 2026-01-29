Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 4.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 1121.19 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills rose 4.17% to Rs 275.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 264.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 1121.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 975.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1121.19975.1358.5456.69601.22480.34514.94399.07275.79264.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News