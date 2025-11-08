B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 6.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 40.80 croreNet profit of B & A Packaging India rose 6.35% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 40.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales40.8035.85 14 OPM %11.8412.08 -PBDT4.834.69 3 PBT4.304.22 2 NP3.182.99 6
