Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.90% to Rs 0.67 croreNet Loss of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.90% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.670.69 -3 OPM %-59.70-52.17 -PBDT-0.37-0.19 -95 PBT-0.39-0.21 -86 NP-0.28-0.16 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content