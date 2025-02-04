Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Bijlee spurts after Q3 PAT soars 37% YoY to 41 crore

Bharat Bijlee spurts after Q3 PAT soars 37% YoY to 41 crore

Image

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Bharat Bijlee surged 18.91% to Rs 3,412.35 after the company's net profit jumped 36.81% to Rs 40.62 crore on 21.24% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 513.75 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 53.83 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 35.66% from Rs 39.68 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses rose 19.14% to Rs 469 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Cost of materials consumed reached Rs 361.13 crore, up 15.34% YoY, while employee benefit expenses amounted to Rs 52.20 crore, reflecting a 9.27% increase YoY, the during the period under review.

 

The company's revenue from power systems stood at Rs 317.51 crore (up 35.52% YoY), and revenue from industrial systems was at Rs 196.24 crore (up 3.58% YoY) in the December 2024 quarter.

Mumbai-based Bharat Bijlee has two primary business segments: power systems, which comprise transformers and projects divisions, and industrial systems, comprising electric motors, drives, industrial automation, and elevator systems divisions.

The company caters to industries like power, refineries, steel, cement, railways, machinery, construction, and textiles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market at day's high; Nifty scales above 23,650

Market at day's high; Nifty scales above 23,650

Nifty trades above 23,550; metal shares shine; VIX rallies 3.53%

Nifty trades above 23,550; metal shares shine; VIX rallies 3.53%

Barometers trade with major gains; oil & gas shares rally

Barometers trade with major gains; oil & gas shares rally

Sensex climbs over 500 pts; PSU bank shares advance

Sensex climbs over 500 pts; PSU bank shares advance

Market opens on a firm note; Nifty above 23,500 level

Market opens on a firm note; Nifty above 23,500 level

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025JEE Mains 2025IND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon