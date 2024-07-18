Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX advanced 2.02% to 14.51.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 187.85 points or 0.76% to 24,800.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.02% to 14.51.

Infosys, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,810, a premium of 9.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,800.85 in the cash market.