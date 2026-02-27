Friday, February 27, 2026 | 08:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quality Power Electrical bags Rs 146-cr domestic order for HVDC reactors

Quality Power Electrical bags Rs 146-cr domestic order for HVDC reactors

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 8:04 AM IST
Quality Power Electrical Equipments said that it has secured multiple domestic orders for the supply of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) reactors up to 800 kV worth Rs 146 crore.

The company said the orders have been awarded by a domestic entity. However, the name of the awarding entity has not been disclosed due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

The scope of work involves the supply of multiple HVDC reactors, and the orders are to be executed over a period of around 18 months.

Quality Power clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the contracts.

 

The company also confirmed that the orders do not fall under related party transactions.

Quality Power Electrical Equipment is engaged in the business of energy transition equipment and power technologies.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 220.69% to Rs 62.76 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 19.57 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 291.27% to Rs 283.99 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 72.58 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter advanced 0.65% to end at Rs 904.25 on the BSE.

Indian Rupee sees tight moves against US dollar

RailTel receives work order from IIT, Delhi

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery subscribed 1.23 times

Yes Bank flags unauthorized forex transactions from Latin American Country

Omnitech Engineering IPO subscribed 13%

