Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 20.45% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 7153.85 croreNet profit of Bharat Electronics rose 20.45% to Rs 1579.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1310.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 7153.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5770.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7153.855770.69 24 OPM %29.7428.93 -PBDT2263.751854.55 22 PBT2128.311743.62 22 NP1579.101310.95 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:05 PM IST