Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 20.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bharat Electronics rose 20.45% to Rs 1579.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1310.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 7153.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5770.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7153.855770.6929.7428.932263.751854.552128.311743.621579.101310.95

