Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 20.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 20.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 7153.85 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics rose 20.45% to Rs 1579.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1310.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 7153.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5770.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7153.855770.69 24 OPM %29.7428.93 -PBDT2263.751854.55 22 PBT2128.311743.62 22 NP1579.101310.95 20

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

