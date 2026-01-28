Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 333.33% to Rs 0.13 croreNet Loss of Rama Petrochemicals reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.130.03 333 OPM %-176.92-1066.67 -PBDT-1.84-1.77 -4 PBT-1.85-1.77 -5 NP-1.85-1.77 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 127.51% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:51 PM IST