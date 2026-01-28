Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CSB Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

CSB Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Radico Khaitan Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd and Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 January 2026.

Radico Khaitan Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd and Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 January 2026.

CSB Bank Ltd tumbled 16.31% to Rs 418.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Radico Khaitan Ltd lost 6.03% to Rs 2746. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36361 shares in the past one month.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd crashed 5.30% to Rs 1125. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36517 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, January 28, 2026

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex zooms 500 pts, Nifty atop 25,300; BEL jumps 9%, Eternal 5%

Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open 2026

Sabalenka and Svitolina set for Australian Open semifinal showdown

Maruti, Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki showroom

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY26 results: Profit up 4.1% to ₹3,879.1 cr, sales jump 21%

Higher Education

Learning Routes Launches Scholarship Program to Help Students Overcome Financial Barriers in Higher Education

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Vikram Misri links Hamas Oct 7 attack on Israel to cross-border terrorism

Home First Finance Company India Ltd dropped 4.97% to Rs 1190. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33000 shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd slipped 4.52% to Rs 2427.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16216 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade marginally higher; realty shares jump

Indices trade marginally higher; realty shares jump

Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 127.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 127.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Novartis India standalone net profit declines 36.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Novartis India standalone net profit declines 36.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Urban Company collaborates with HDFC Pension

Urban Company collaborates with HDFC Pension

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayBorder 2 Box Office Collection Day 5Tata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedMaruti Suzuki Q3 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance