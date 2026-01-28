Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.78% to Rs 80.79 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Birla Real Estate reported to Rs 72.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 40.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 59.78% to Rs 80.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 200.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.80.79200.86-112.19-8.95-100.49-21.52-118.26-37.64-72.85-40.59

