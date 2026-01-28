Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 59.78% to Rs 80.79 croreNet Loss of Aditya Birla Real Estate reported to Rs 72.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 40.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 59.78% to Rs 80.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 200.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales80.79200.86 -60 OPM %-112.19-8.95 -PBDT-100.49-21.52 -367 PBT-118.26-37.64 -214 NP-72.85-40.59 -79
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:05 PM IST