Friday, January 30, 2026 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge invest Rs 110 cr in Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH

Bharat Forge invest Rs 110 cr in Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
Bharat Forge has made an investment in Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH (BFGH), a wholly owned subsidiary by way of contribution to capital reserve amounting to Rs. 110.04 crore ( 10 million).

BFGH is a holding company having investments in manufacturing subsidiaries in Germany, Sweden and France.

The investment will be completed by 31 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gillette India gains as Q3 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 172 cr; declares dividend of Rs 180/share

Gillette India gains as Q3 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 172 cr; declares dividend of Rs 180/share

Indices drop in early trade; breadth weak

Indices drop in early trade; breadth weak

Adani Group companies secure landmark ratings from Japan Credit Rating Agency

Adani Group companies secure landmark ratings from Japan Credit Rating Agency

Board of Container Corporation Of India recommends Third Interim dividend

Board of Container Corporation Of India recommends Third Interim dividend

Godrej Properties acquires 8.5 acre land parcel in Mahalunge, Pune

Godrej Properties acquires 8.5 acre land parcel in Mahalunge, Pune

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance