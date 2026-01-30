Bharat Forge invest Rs 110 cr in Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH
Bharat Forge has made an investment in Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH (BFGH), a wholly owned subsidiary by way of contribution to capital reserve amounting to Rs. 110.04 crore ( 10 million).
BFGH is a holding company having investments in manufacturing subsidiaries in Germany, Sweden and France.
The investment will be completed by 31 January 2026.
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 10:05 AM IST