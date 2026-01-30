Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Container Corporation Of India recommends Third Interim dividend

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Of Rs 3.4 per share

Container Corporation Of India announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29 January 2026, inter alia, have recommended the Third Interim dividend of Rs 3.4 per equity Share (i.e. 68%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Godrej Properties acquires 8.5 acre land parcel in Mahalunge, Pune

Dabur India rises after Q3 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 554 cr

Swiggy slumps as Q3 net loss widens to Rs 1,065 cr

Optiemus Infracom Ltd Slides 3.56%, BSE Telecommunication index Shed 1.31%

HAL wins Rs 1,800-cr order from Pawan Hans for 10 Dhruv NG helicopters

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

