Bharat Forge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1939.1, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 61.22% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 2.01% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1939.1, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 23754.05. The Sensex is at 76038.44, down 0.62%.Bharat Forge Ltd has eased around 7.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27710.9, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1954.7, down 0.65% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd jumped 61.22% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 2.01% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 76.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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