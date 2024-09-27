Business Standard
Bharat Forge Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Sep 27 2024

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1526.7, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 40.88% in last one year as compared to a 34.14% rally in NIFTY and a 71.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1526.7, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 26188.05. The Sensex is at 85571.9, down 0.31%.Bharat Forge Ltd has lost around 3.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27496.25, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1536.45, down 0.26% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd jumped 40.88% in last one year as compared to a 34.14% rally in NIFTY and a 71.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 47.49 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

