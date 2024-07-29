Bharat Forge Ltd spurts 3.34%, gains for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1741.25, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 86.94% in last one year as compared to a 25.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.73% spurt in the Nifty Auto index. Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1741.25, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 24880.15. The Sensex is at 81481.69, up 0.18%. Bharat Forge Ltd has risen around 4.52% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26250.7, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1751.95, up 3.05% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 86.94% in last one year as compared to a 25.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.73% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 56.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

