Zen Tech hits life high on strong Q1 outcome

Zen Technologies was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,607.85 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 57.39% to Rs 74.18 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 47.13 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 91.74% year on year (YoY) to Rs 253.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. Profit before tax stood at Rs 102.98 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 53.75% from Rs 66.98 crore reported in the same period a year ago. The companys operational EBITDA grew by 55.96% to Rs 103.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 66.17 crore posted in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin slipped to 40.64% in Q1 FY25 as against 49.96% reported in Q1 FY24.

As of 30 June 2024, the company's total order book stood at Rs 1,158.54 crore, comprising Rs 714.79 crore from the domestic segment and Rs 437.15 crore from the export segment.

Ashok Atluri, chairman and managing director, said, I am pleased to share that Zen Technologies has had an exceptionally strong start to FY25. Our cornerstone remains in training and simulation, including technical training equipment like virtual simulators and live ranges. In the last few years, the armed forces have recognised the increasing need for tactical training, preparing soldiers for actual combat scenarios. This shift is expected to drive significant growth for our company. Furthermore, the surge in interest post Ukraine war highlights the importance of competent training over merely acquiring advanced equipment.

Our early investment in counter-drone systems since 2018 has positioned us at the forefront of this critical technology. With the Government of India's focus on the Buy Indian IDDM category, we are well-placed to be the preferred supplier for the Indian Armed Forces.

We continue to be an IP powerhouse, with over 155 global patents filed and about 75 granted. Our extensive library of software, electronic, and mechanical modules, developed over the last 30 years, enables rapid product realisation. This has allowed us to introduce innovative products like the Hawkeye anti-drone system, Barbarik URCWS, Prahasta automated quadruped, and Sthir Stab 640 stabilised sight, which are set to open new revenue streams

Our operational model, which leverages in-house R&D and outsourced production, has enabled significant scalability with minimal capital expenditure, providing good operating leverage to our business. We are expanding our assembly and integration capabilities to support this growth.

Additionally, we are experiencing strong regulatory tailwinds, including increased utilisation of simulators by the armed forces and aggressive export targets set by the government

Our strong balance sheet and ongoing investment in R&D ensure we remain at the cutting edge of technology, ready to meet evolving customer needs. We are excited about the future and confident in meeting our guidance of Rs 900 crore of turnovers in the current financial year. Thank you for your continued support.

Zen Technologies is engaged in design, development and manufacture of Training Simulators for Police and Para-military Forces, Armed Forces, Security Forces, Government Departments like Transport, Mining, Infrastructure and Civilian market.

The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 1,607.85 in intraday today.

