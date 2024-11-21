Bharat Global Developers hits the roof after arm bags order for 251 crore

Business Standard
Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Bharat Global Developers was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,334.40 after the company's Dubai based wholly-owned subsidiary received orders for processing and supplying worth Rs 251 crore.

The order entails processing and supplying high-value precious stones, including diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires, to prominent wholesalers and bespoke designer jewellery boutiques. Additionally, the subsidiary has been entrusted with refining and supplying precious metals such as gold and palladium to global clients.

The total value of these orders is approximately AED 109 million, translating to Rs 251 crore. These orders represent a substantial addition to our subsidiarys revenue pipeline and are expected to yield an estimated profit margin of 10-12% upon successful execution over the coming months.

 

This achievement underscores the companys commitment to excellence in the global precious stones and metals markets and highlights the growing confidence of our international clients in our capabilities. It also aligns with its strategic vision to enhance it footprint in high-value sectors and deliver sustained value to its stakeholders.

Bharat Global Developers (formerly known as Kkrrafton Developers) specializes in sourcing, importing, and exporting a wide array of products spanning industries such as textile, agriculture, consumer goods, and beyond.

The companys standalone net profit zoomed 298.03% to Rs 10.11 crore on 300.28% jump in net sales to Rs 216.35 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

