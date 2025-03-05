Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is quoting at Rs 197.1, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.77% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 23.15% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 197.1, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has slipped around 3.78% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30239.15, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 197.15, up 2.11% on the day. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is down 22.77% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 23.15% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 135.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

