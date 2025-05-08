Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Petroleum Corporation awards contracts for development of 100 MW wind power projects

Bharat Petroleum Corporation awards contracts for development of 100 MW wind power projects

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

For captive power consumption

Bharat Petroleum Corporation announced today, that they have awarded contracts for the development of 100 MW Windfarm Projects50 MW each in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. This initiative is a major step in BPCL's strategy to transition to renewable energy and reduce reliance on imported fossil-based power.

The Letter of Award (LOA) has been issued to Suzlon Energy for the 50 MW wind project in Madhya Pradesh and to Integrum Energy Infrastructure for the 50 MW project in Maharashtra. These projects are expected to be completed and commissioned within two years.

The wind farms will cater to the captive power requirements of BPCL's Mumbai Refinery (Maharashtra) and Bina Refinery (Madhya Pradesh), thereby substituting conventional fossil-based energy sources with clean, renewable wind energy.

 

This initiative marks a crucial milestone in BPCL's Renewable Energy roadmap, which envisions an ambitious 10 GW portfolio by 2040. These efforts align with BPCL's broader target of becoming a Net Zero energy company in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2040.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coal India signs MoU with AM Green Ammonia (India)

Coal India signs MoU with AM Green Ammonia (India)

Brigade Group acquires 11-acre land in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Brigade Group acquires 11-acre land in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Board of D B Corp appoints senior management personnel

Board of D B Corp appoints senior management personnel

Indices end lower amid geopolitical jitters and Fed caution

Indices end lower amid geopolitical jitters and Fed caution

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.47%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.47%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon