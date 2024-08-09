Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 508.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.98% to Rs 282.20 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 508.18% to Rs 43.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 282.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 239.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.